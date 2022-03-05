The 3D Woolly Mammoth Puzzle by Hey Play is a fun interactive toy that any little girl or boy will love Not only does this toy offer the engaging task of constructing the model but once complete it also responds to clapping commands by walking or making roaring sounds The set requires 3 AAA batteries not included Perfect for children aged 6 and up this 3D mammoth puzzle is a fantastic STEM science technology engineering math toy to learn how to follow directions think critically and build a 3D model Made from balsa wood all pieces easily snap together to assemble so no tools are required Your child will surely enjoy the thrill of seeing something that they built come to life Specifications . Materials Balsa Wood. Dimension L 9 x W 4 x H 6 5 . Weight 1 19 lbs