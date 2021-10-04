Hi-C® Flashin Fruit Punch Singles to Go Drink Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Hi-C® Flashin Fruit Punch Singles to Go Drink Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Hi-C® Flashin Fruit Punch Singles to Go Drink Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Hi-C® Flashin Fruit Punch Singles to Go Drink Mix

8 ctUPC: 0007239237011
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Hi-C is a great tasting, value punch offering of colorful explosive flavor.

  • 100% daily value of vitamin C
  • Low calorie and sodium
  • Gluten, sugar, and fatfree
  • Naturally and artificially flavored
  • Kosher

    Nutritional Information

    Kosher
    OptUP Nutrition
    Nutrition Facts
    servings per container
    Serving size1stick (2 g)
    Amount per serving
    Calories5
    % Daily value*
    Total Fat0g0%
    Sodium15mg0.65%
    Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
    Sugar0g
    Protein0g
    Vitamin C90mg100%
    *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

    Ingredients
    Citric Acid, Maltodextrin*, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sucralose, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Salt, Acesulfame Potassium, Cellulose Gum, Pectin, Magnesium Oxide, Calcium Silicate, Red 40. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Sugar

    Allergen Info
    Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

    Disclaimer
    Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More