Hi-C® Flashin Fruit Punch Singles to Go Drink Mix
8 ctUPC: 0007239237011
Hi-C is a great tasting, value punch offering of colorful explosive flavor.
- 100% daily value of vitamin C
- Low calorie and sodium
- Gluten, sugar, and fatfree
- Naturally and artificially flavored
- Kosher
Kosher
servings per container
Serving size1stick (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C90mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin*, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sucralose, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Salt, Acesulfame Potassium, Cellulose Gum, Pectin, Magnesium Oxide, Calcium Silicate, Red 40. *Adds A Trivial Amount of Sugar
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.