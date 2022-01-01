Hidden Valley Bacon Ranch Dip
Product Details
Hidden Valley Ready-to-Eat Bacon Ranch Dip has all the Ranch flavor in a plastic tub that is meant for scooping and dipping anytime. Our flavorful dip with a thick and creamy texture allows you to deliciously scoop, dollop, and savor your favorite dipable snacks. This tub of Ready-To-Eat Dip is made with buttermilk and brings the taste of classic Ranch and flavored applewood bacon to all your favorite foods. Pair with your favorite potato chip, pretzel or cut veggies for maximum deliciousness or use it as a sandwich spread or even as a dip for pizza and wings or to dunk everything fried. Freshen up your recipes with good ole classic Ranch with bacon flavor that never fails and get the party started. Perfect for solo-snack cravings or placing out at your next get-together for a convenient crowd-pleasing veggie dip, chip dip or condiment.
- RANCH DIP: Thick and creamy, this new Ready-To-Eat Dip is a tub full of classic Ranch with flavored applewood bacon that is meant for dipping veggie sticks, chips, pretzels and more
- BACON RANCH FLAVOR: Deliciously scoop, dollop and savor your favorite dipable snacks or add it to a loaded baked potato or pasta as a flavorful topping for an easy, delicious meal
- READY-TO-EAT: Perfect for solo-snack cravings or placing out at your next get-together, this dipable dressing in a plastic tub makes it convenient appetizer or quick snack
- VERSATILE: Bring the taste of Bacon Ranch from the valley to your table - use as a veggie dip, chip dip or condiment on your favorite foods
- QUICK & EASY: Add instant flavor to your favorite salad, meal or side dish with a touch of thick and creamy Hidden Valley Ready-to-Eat Bacon Ranch Dip
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Canola), Sugar, Salt, Bacon (Bacon, Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Natural Flavors, Modified Food Starch, Egg Yolk, Vinegar, Nonfat Buttermilk, Less Than 1% of: Spices, Garlic*, Onion*, Xanthan Gum, Phosphoric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Flavors, With Sorbic Acid, Nisin Preparation, Calcium Disodium EDTA and Rosemary Extract Added To Preserve Freshness. *Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
