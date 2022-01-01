Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Canola), Sugar, Salt, Bacon (Bacon, Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Natural Flavors, Modified Food Starch, Egg Yolk, Vinegar, Nonfat Buttermilk, Less Than 1% of: Spices, Garlic*, Onion*, Xanthan Gum, Phosphoric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Flavors, With Sorbic Acid, Nisin Preparation, Calcium Disodium EDTA and Rosemary Extract Added To Preserve Freshness. *Dried

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More