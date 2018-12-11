Hidden Valley Buffalo Ranch Dip
Product Details
Hidden Valley Ready-to-Eat Buffalo Ranch Dip has all the Ranch flavor in a plastic tub that is meant for scooping and dipping anytime. Our flavorful dip with a thick and creamy texture allows you to deliciously scoop, dollop, and savor your favorite dipable snacks. This Ready-To-Eat Dip is made with buttermilk and brings the taste of classic Ranch with a tangy and addictive cayenne kick to all your favorite foods.
- VERSATILE: Bring the taste of Buffalo Ranch from the valley to your table - use as a veggie dip, chip dip or condiment on your favorite foods
- READY-TO-EAT: Perfect for solo-snack cravings or placing out at your next get-together, this dipable dressing in a plastic tub makes it convenient appetizer or quick snack
- RANCH DIP: Thick and creamy, this new Ready-To-Eat Dip is a tub full of classic Ranch with a tangy and addictive cayenne kick that is meant for dipping veggie sticks, chips, pretzels and more
- QUICK & EASY: Add instant flavor to your favorite salad, meal or side dish with a touch of thick and creamy Hidden Valley Ready-to-Eat Buffalo Ranch Dip
- BUFFALO RANCH FLAVOR: Deliciously scoop, dollop and savor your favorite dipable snacks or add it to a loaded baked potato or pasta as a flavorful topping for an easy, delicious meal
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Canola), Red Peppers, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Modified Food Starch, Nonfat Buttermilk, Egg Yolk, Less Than 1% of: Spices, Garlic*, Onion*, Xanthan Gum, Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavors, With Sorbic Acid, Nisin Preparation, Calcium Disodium EDTA and Rosemary Extract Added To Preserve Freshness. *Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More