Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Dip Cups
Product Details
Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dip Cups bring classic flavors to all your favorite foods while on the go. These conveniently sized, portable cups make dipping fun and easy. Just peel back the top of the cup to pour over a salad or to dip your favorite veggies. These cups are perfect to pack in lunches for school or work, and are perfect for picnics. Use this dressing as a topper for sandwiches, burgers and wraps, and they are also perfect as a tasty dip for fresh veggies, chips, pretzels and more. They pack perfectly for portion controlled on- the- go salads. Ideal for use in restaurants, cafeterias and other food service facilities. The possibilities are endless with Hidden Valley.
- Eight 1.5 ounce cups of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Dip Cups Easy dipping for on the go Helps you make a tasty, tossed salad in minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Canola), Water, Sugar, Salt, Nonfat Buttermilk, Egg Yolk, Natural Flavors, Less Than 1% of: Spices, Garlic*, Onion*, Vinegar, Phosphoric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Modified Food Starch, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Sorbic Acid and Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Preserve Freshness, Disodium Inosinate & Guanylate. *Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More