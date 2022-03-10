Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Dip Cups Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Dip Cups

8 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0007110021157
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 6

Product Details

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dip Cups bring classic flavors to all your favorite foods while on the go. These conveniently sized, portable cups make dipping fun and easy. Just peel back the top of the cup to pour over a salad or to dip your favorite veggies. These cups are perfect to pack in lunches for school or work, and are perfect for picnics. Use this dressing as a topper for sandwiches, burgers and wraps, and they are also perfect as a tasty dip for fresh veggies, chips, pretzels and more. They pack perfectly for portion controlled on- the- go salads. Ideal for use in restaurants, cafeterias and other food service facilities. The possibilities are endless with Hidden Valley.

  • Eight 1.5 ounce cups of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Dip Cups Easy dipping for on the go Helps you make a tasty, tossed salad in minutes

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (44 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat21g26.92%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium380mg16.52%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium12mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium13mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Canola), Water, Sugar, Salt, Nonfat Buttermilk, Egg Yolk, Natural Flavors, Less Than 1% of: Spices, Garlic*, Onion*, Vinegar, Phosphoric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Modified Food Starch, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Sorbic Acid and Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Preserve Freshness, Disodium Inosinate & Guanylate. *Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More