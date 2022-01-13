Hover to Zoom
Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing
52 fl ozUPC: 0007110088353
Located in AISLE 6
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium8mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Canola), Water, Sugar, Salt, Nonfat Buttermilk, Egg Yolk, Natural Flavors, Less Than 1% of: Spices, Garlic*, Onion*, Vinegar, Phosphoric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Modified Food Starch, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Sorbic Acid and Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Preserve Freshness, Disodium Inosinate & Guanylate. *Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
