Features. Gallon Black Patented Small Smart Pot.. Soft Sided Fabric Container.. Multi Purpose Aeration Container For Growing Great Plants.. Provides Air Root Pruning Excellent Drainage Releases Excess Heat In Hot Weather For Superb.. Fibrous Root Systems For Growing Vegetables Flowers Herbs Fruit.. Can Be Left Outside All Year Long Without Worrying About Winter Damage.. Dimension - 7 x 7 x 6 in.. Item Weight - 0.08 lbs.