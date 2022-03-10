High Performance Fitness 1st Step™ Liquid Multivitamin & Mineral Citrus Burst with Cranberry Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

High Performance Fitness 1st Step™ Liquid Multivitamin & Mineral Citrus Burst with Cranberry

1 GallonUPC: 0067313110011
Purchase Options

Product Details

Live Healthy. Be Healthy.

1st Step Pro-Wellness has been supplying nutritional supplements to professional, Olympic and Collegiate athletes since 2001. Improving the performance and overall health of athletes has been our vision. Now our vision is focused on you. Combining our experience and unique formulas into a new, complete line of supplements, we are committed to your overall health and vitality. Owned and operated by family and friends, we want you to live healthy and be healthy.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
128.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories18
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium8mg
Total Carbohydrate4.5g2%
Sugar4g
Calcium44mg3%
Iron0.1mg
Vitamin A900International Unit100%
Vitamin C90mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Purified Water , Fructose , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Citrate , Natural Cranberry Flavor .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More