High Performance Fitness, Inc. 1st Step Liquid B-12 Tropical Blast 16-Ounce, 1 Bottle
Sustained Natural Energy. No Artificial Colors. No Artificial Flavors. 1000mcg. Tropical Blast: Natural Mango, Passion Fruit and Papaya Flavor with Other Natural Flavors. Vitamin B-12, The Energy Vitamin, Is A Natural Energy Source. It Is Essential For Many Functions Within The Body And Vital For Maintaining Optimum Health. Data Has Shown That Low Levels Of B-12 Can Cause: Anemia. Loss of Balance. Numbness or Tingling. Weakness. Lack of Energy.
Other Ingredients : Filtered Water , Pure Cane Sugar ( Sucrose ) , Glycerin , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Citrate , Natural Flavors .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
