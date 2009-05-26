High Performance Fitness, Inc. 1st Step Liquid B-12 Tropical Blast 16-Ounce, 1 Bottle Perspective: front
High Performance Fitness, Inc. 1st Step Liquid B-12 Tropical Blast 16-Ounce, 1 Bottle

1 UnitUPC: 0067313110031
Sustained Natural Energy. No Artificial Colors. No Artificial Flavors. 1000mcg. Tropical Blast: Natural Mango, Passion Fruit and Papaya Flavor with Other Natural Flavors. Vitamin B-12, The Energy Vitamin, Is A Natural Energy Source. It Is Essential For Many Functions Within The Body And Vital For Maintaining Optimum Health. Data Has Shown That Low Levels Of B-12 Can Cause: Anemia. Loss of Balance. Numbness or Tingling. Weakness. Lack of Energy.

Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium3mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Sugar1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Other Ingredients : Filtered Water , Pure Cane Sugar ( Sucrose ) , Glycerin , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Citrate , Natural Flavors .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

