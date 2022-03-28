Whether you’re crafting an appetizer for a party or looking for a savory bite to eat, Hillshire Farm® Lit’l Smokies® Smoked Sausages are the perfect snack. Perfectly seasoned and smoked to perfection, these delicious sausages are fully cooked, ready in minutes and bursting with flavor. For a fun, crowd pleasing snack the whole family can enjoy, serve these delicious sausages with your favorite dipping sauce or wrap in a puff pastry and bake. Includes one 14 oz package of Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Smokies® Smoked Sausage. Hard work. Dedication. Integrity. These are the values we live by—and the ingredients we put into every package of Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausages. Since 1934, the Hillshire Farm® Brand has stood for the honest, carefully crafted meats your family loves, made with the ingredients they deserve. And we’re confident you’ll taste our commitment to quality in every bite.

