Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Smokies® Smoked Sausage
Product Details
Whether you’re crafting an appetizer for a party or looking for a savory bite to eat, Hillshire Farm® Lit’l Smokies® Smoked Sausages are the perfect snack. Perfectly seasoned and smoked to perfection, these delicious sausages are fully cooked, ready in minutes and bursting with flavor. For a fun, crowd pleasing snack the whole family can enjoy, serve these delicious sausages with your favorite dipping sauce or wrap in a puff pastry and bake. Includes one 14 oz package of Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Smokies® Smoked Sausage. Hard work. Dedication. Integrity. These are the values we live by—and the ingredients we put into every package of Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausages. Since 1934, the Hillshire Farm® Brand has stood for the honest, carefully crafted meats your family loves, made with the ingredients they deserve. And we’re confident you’ll taste our commitment to quality in every bite.
- One 14 oz. package of Hillshire Farm® Lit’l Smokies®® Smoked Sausage
- Perfectly seasoned and smoked to perfection
- Fully cooked and ready in minutes
- Perfect for parties and snacking
- Fun, crowd pleasing snack the whole family will enjoy
- Simply prepare using stove top, microwave or oven
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Pork, mechanically separated chicken, water, corn syrup, contains 2% or less: potassium lactate, salt, dextrose, natural flavors, sodium phosphate, monosodium glutamate, sodium diacetate, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite, hydrolyzed beef stock.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More