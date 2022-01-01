Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Wieners® Cocktail Links
Whether you’re crafting an appetizer for a party or looking for a savory bite to eat, Hillshire Farm® Lit’l Smokies® Smoked Sausages are the perfect snack. Made with farmhouse quality cuts of beef and smoked to perfection, these delicious sausages are fully cooked, ready in minutes and bursting with flavor.
- One 14 oz. package of Hillshire Farm® Lit’l Wieners® Cocktail Links
- Made with quality cuts of meat and smoked to perfection
- Fun, crowd-pleasing snack the whole family will enjoy
- Simply prepare using stove top, microwave or oven
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Corn Syrup, Contains 2% Or Less: Potassium Lactate, Natural Flavors, Salt, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Erythorbate, Hydrolyzed Beef Stock, Sodium Nitrite.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More