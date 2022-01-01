Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Wieners® Cocktail Links Perspective: front
Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Wieners® Cocktail Links Perspective: back
Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Wieners® Cocktail Links

14 ozUPC: 0004450031297
Product Details

Whether you’re crafting an appetizer for a party or looking for a savory bite to eat, Hillshire Farm® Lit’l Smokies® Smoked Sausages are the perfect snack. Made with farmhouse quality cuts of beef and smoked to perfection, these delicious sausages are fully cooked, ready in minutes and bursting with flavor.

  • One 14 oz. package of Hillshire Farm® Lit’l Wieners® Cocktail Links
  • Made with quality cuts of meat and smoked to perfection
  • Fun, crowd-pleasing snack the whole family will enjoy
  • Simply prepare using stove top, microwave or oven

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size1.79 OZ SERVING, About 8 Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium440mg18%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g0%
Protein6g
Calcium30mg4%
Iron1mg4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Water, Corn Syrup, Contains 2% Or Less: Potassium Lactate, Natural Flavors, Salt, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Erythorbate, Hydrolyzed Beef Stock, Sodium Nitrite.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
