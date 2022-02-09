The diverse Monterey County winegrowing region on California’s Central Coast is home to Hive & Honey wines. Our Gewürztraminer is crafted using grapes from our sustainably farmed estate vineyards. This enticing Gewürztraminer delights with aromas of lychee, honeysuckle and guava. Additional tropical fruit notes leap from the glass. Light bodied, this wine’s crisp acidity leads to a sweet floral finish. Enjoy with friends and family. Here’s to the sweetness of life!

Pairs well with roasted chicken, Thai salads, or dishes with spicy pepper flavors.

100% Sustainably Farmed

Estate Vineyards, Monterey County