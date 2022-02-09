The diverse Monterey County winegrowing region on California’s Central Coast is home to Hive & Honey wines. Our Riesling is crafted using grapes from our sustainably farmed estate vineyards. This Riesling charms with aromas of stone fruit, pear, guava, citrus and white flowers. Bright tropical fruit notes dance across the palate. Light bodied with crisp acidity, it is balanced by the perfect amount of sweetness and a refreshing fruit finish. Enjoy with friends and family. Here’s to the sweetness of life!

Pairs well with cured meats, salads with Asian spices, or steamed sweet vegetable dishes.

100% Sustainably Farmed

Estate Vineyards, Monterey County