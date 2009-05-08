Hobe Labs Energizer Hair Follicle Stimulator Perspective: Main

Hobe Labs Energizer Hair Follicle Stimulator

8 fl ozUPC: 0007679100212
Purchase Options

Product Details

For Thinning Hair & Scalp Problems

With Bio-Ferm® Energizer Hair follicle Stimulator can help you achieve thicker, fuller healthier hair. A unique formula of jojoba and herbs, combined with panthenol (vitamin B-5) will give your hair and scalp new vitality. U.S. Dept. of Agriculture research indicates that "jojoba, when used as a method of controlling sebum flow, can promote a luxuriant growth of hair.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Deionized Water , Jojoba , Saponaria , Yucca , Rosemary , Chamomile , Comfrey , Arnica , Juniper and Horsetail ) , Wheat , Protein Complex : Dexpanthenol ( Vitamin B5 ) , Propylene Glycol , Methylparaben , Propylparaben , Four Flowers Fragrance .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More