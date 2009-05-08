Hobe Labs Energizer Hair Follicle Stimulator
Product Details
For Thinning Hair & Scalp Problems
With Bio-Ferm® Energizer Hair follicle Stimulator can help you achieve thicker, fuller healthier hair. A unique formula of jojoba and herbs, combined with panthenol (vitamin B-5) will give your hair and scalp new vitality. U.S. Dept. of Agriculture research indicates that "jojoba, when used as a method of controlling sebum flow, can promote a luxuriant growth of hair.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Deionized Water , Jojoba , Saponaria , Yucca , Rosemary , Chamomile , Comfrey , Arnica , Juniper and Horsetail ) , Wheat , Protein Complex : Dexpanthenol ( Vitamin B5 ) , Propylene Glycol , Methylparaben , Propylparaben , Four Flowers Fragrance .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
