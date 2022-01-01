Hobe naturals sweet almond oil, cold pressed, cosmetic grade skin oil is a gentle skin care oil designed to restore and maintain your skin‚Äôs natural hydration. With pure sweet almond oil and natural vitamin e as the sole ingredients, this oil is free of unnatural and unnecessary additives. This product is manufactured using cruelty free methods and does not contain fragrances or synthetics. Each bottle of hobe naturals sweet almond oil, cold pressed, cosmetic grade skin oil contains 4 fl. Oz. Of product.