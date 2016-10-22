Hobe Naturals Vitamin E Oil 50,000 I.U., Cold Pressed, Cosmetic Grade Skin Oil Is A Gentle Skin Care Oil Designed To Restore And Maintain Your Skin’S Natural Hydration. Made With Natural Ingredients, This Oil Is Free Of Unnatural And Unnecessary Additives. This Product Is Manufactured Using Cruelty Free Methods And Does Not Contain Fragrances Or Synthetics. Each Bottle Of Hobe Naturals Vitamin E Oil 50,000 I.U., Cold Pressed, Cosmetic Grade Skin Oil Contains 2 Fl. Oz. Of Product.