Hobe Slim Tea Oolong Tea
60 ctUPC: 0007679130450
- Special Blend Slims & Calms
- Balanced Diet Plan Included
- 99.9% Caffeine Free
- 100% Oolong Tea
- 100% Natural
- Econo Pack
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tea Oolong
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
