Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Holland House Marsala Cooking Wine
16 fl ozUPC: 0007241201006
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Holland House Marsala will make your dinner an instant classic. With a rich golden color and pleasing, mild aroma, this selection offers a smooth, well rounded, sweet wine taste with hints of hazelnut that is versatile and ideal for cooking.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wine , Salt , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Potassium Metabisulfite ( Preservative ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More