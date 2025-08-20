Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Hollywood® Gold Peanut Oil
24 fl ozUPC: 0007000511132
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
All oils are not created E-qual. Hollywood Peanut Oil is great for stir-frying because it's more stable at high temperatures and adds delicate flavor to any meal. Hollywood Gold Peanut Oil is also enriched with Vitamin E, an antioxidant.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin E6Number of International Units20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanut Oil, Dl- Tocopheryl Acetate and Dl- Tocopherol (Vitamin E)
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More