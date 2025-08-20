Hover to Zoom
Hollywood® Safflower Oil
32 fl ozUPC: 0007000511322
All oils are not created E-qual. Hollywood® Safflower Oil is naturally expeller pressed — extracted by pressing the seed without the use of chemical solvents used by most other oil brands. Hollywood® Safflower Oil is also enriched with Vitamin E, an antioxidant.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat11g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Expeller Pressed High Oleic Safflower Oil, Dl-tocopheryl and Dl-tocopherol (Vitamin E)
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
