10 ozUPC: 0084013436364
Home Chef's Heat and Eat meals bring you all the ease of a frozen dinner, but with fresh ingredients instead. Close the freezer and open the microwave; we've got dinner covered.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5burrito
Amount per serving
Calories630
% Daily value*
Total Fat21g26.92%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium1160mg50.43%
Total Carbohydrate80g29.09%
Dietary Fiber12g42.86%
Sugar4g
Protein27g
Calcium410mg30%
Iron8mg45%
Potassium970mg20%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Black Beans (Water, Black Beans, Onions, Tomatoes [Tomatoes, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid], Apple Cider Vinegar, Spices, Sea Salt, Garlic, Guajillo Chile Powder, Jalapeno Powder), Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Oat Fiber, Vital Wheat Gluten, Cane Sugar, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Distilled Monoglyceride, Malic Acid, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sharp Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto [Color], Potato Starch, Powdered Cellulose, Natamycin [Mold Inhibitor]), Pepper Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Jalapeno Peppers, Enzymes, Powdered Cellulose).

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More