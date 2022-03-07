Ingredients

Black Beans (Water, Black Beans, Onions, Tomatoes [Tomatoes, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid], Apple Cider Vinegar, Spices, Sea Salt, Garlic, Guajillo Chile Powder, Jalapeno Powder), Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Oat Fiber, Vital Wheat Gluten, Cane Sugar, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Distilled Monoglyceride, Malic Acid, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sharp Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto [Color], Potato Starch, Powdered Cellulose, Natamycin [Mold Inhibitor]), Pepper Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Jalapeno Peppers, Enzymes, Powdered Cellulose).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More