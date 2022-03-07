Ingredients

Fajita Rice (Cooked Rice [Water, Enriched Riche {Rice, Iron Phosphat, Niacin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Folic Acid}], Onions, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Tomatoes [Tomatoes, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid], Pepper Jack Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Jalapeno Peppers, Enzymes, Powdered Cellulose], Sour Cream [Cultured Cream], Water, Cultured Dextrose [For Freshness], Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Cilantro, Spices, Chili Sauce [Chili, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Distilled Vinegar, Potassium Sorbate {Preservative}, Sodium Bisulfite {Preservative}, Xanthan Gum], Garlic, Hot Sauce [Vinegar, Aged Peppers {Peppers, Salt, Vinegar}, Water, Xanthan Gum, Benzoate of Soda {To Preserve Freshness}]), Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Oat Fiber, Vital Wheat Gluten, Cane Sugar, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Distilled Monoglyceride, Malic Acid, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Grilled Fajita Seasoned Chicken (Chicken Breast Meat With Rib Meat, Water, Less Than 2% of Canola Oil, Brown Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Rice Starch, Salt, Garlic, Seasoning [Chili Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Oregano], Cilantro, Spices, Chipotle Chili Pepper, Lime Oil).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

