Ingredients

Egg, Uncured Bacon And Cheese Burrito - Bakkavor (Ingredients: Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Oatfiber, Vital Wheat Gluten, Cane Sugar, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Distilled Monoglyceride,Malic Acid, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Niacin,Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Scrambled Eggs (Whole Eggs,Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Corn Oil, Citric Acid, Vegetable Gum), Uncured Bacon(No Nitrates Or Nitrites Added Except For Those Naturally Occurring In Cultured Celerypowder: Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Cultured Celery Powder, May Also Contain Natural Flavor[Water, Natural Flavors]), Pepper Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Peppers, Salt,Enzymes, Powdered Potato Starch, Powdered Cellulose, Natamycin [Mold Inhibitor]), Potatoes(Potatoes, Dextrose, Disodium Pyrophosphate [To Maintain Color], Potassium Sorbate [Tomaintain Freshness]), Seasoned Onions (Yellow Onions, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavors, Mediumchain Triglycerides), Sea Salt, Spice.)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

