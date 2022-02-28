Home Chef Egg Uncured Bacon & Cheese Burrito Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Home Chef Egg Uncured Bacon & Cheese Burrito

8 ozUPC: 0084013436366
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories315
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g21%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol85mg28%
Sodium710mg31%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar2g0%
Protein16g32%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Egg, Uncured Bacon And Cheese Burrito - Bakkavor (Ingredients: Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Oatfiber, Vital Wheat Gluten, Cane Sugar, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Distilled Monoglyceride,Malic Acid, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Niacin,Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Scrambled Eggs (Whole Eggs,Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Corn Oil, Citric Acid, Vegetable Gum), Uncured Bacon(No Nitrates Or Nitrites Added Except For Those Naturally Occurring In Cultured Celerypowder: Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Cultured Celery Powder, May Also Contain Natural Flavor[Water, Natural Flavors]), Pepper Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Peppers, Salt,Enzymes, Powdered Potato Starch, Powdered Cellulose, Natamycin [Mold Inhibitor]), Potatoes(Potatoes, Dextrose, Disodium Pyrophosphate [To Maintain Color], Potassium Sorbate [Tomaintain Freshness]), Seasoned Onions (Yellow Onions, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavors, Mediumchain Triglycerides), Sea Salt, Spice.)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More