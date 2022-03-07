Ingredients

Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Oat Fiber, Vital Wheat Gluten, Cane Sugar, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Distilled Monoglyceride, Malic Acid, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Sausage (Chicken, Water, Salt, Sugar, Spices), Scrambled Egg Whites (Pasteurized Egg White, Modified Tapioca Starch, Soluble Corn Fiber, Vegetable Gum [Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum], Salt), Pepper Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Jalapeno Peppers, Enzymes, Powdered Cellulose), Potatoes, Cooked Onions, Spinach, Natural Flavors, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Spice.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

