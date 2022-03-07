Home Chef Egg White & Chicken Sausage Burrito Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Home Chef Egg White & Chicken Sausage Burrito

8 ozUPC: 0084013430196
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1burrito (227 g)
Amount per serving
Calories530
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g28.21%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium930mg40.43%
Total Carbohydrate53g19.27%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar3g
Protein26g
Calcium310mg25%
Iron4.7mg25%
Potassium370mg8%
Vitamin D0.2Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Oat Fiber, Vital Wheat Gluten, Cane Sugar, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Distilled Monoglyceride, Malic Acid, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Sausage (Chicken, Water, Salt, Sugar, Spices), Scrambled Egg Whites (Pasteurized Egg White, Modified Tapioca Starch, Soluble Corn Fiber, Vegetable Gum [Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum], Salt), Pepper Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Jalapeno Peppers, Enzymes, Powdered Cellulose), Potatoes, Cooked Onions, Spinach, Natural Flavors, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Spice.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More