Ingredients

Cooked Diced Red Potatoes (Red Potatoes, Dextrose, Disodium Pyrophosphate To Maintain Color, Potassium Sorbate To Protect Flavor), Steak Strips, Butter Rolls (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Butter [Pasteurized Cream, Salt], Nonfat Milk, Eggs, Contains Less Than 2% Of The Following: Sodium Silicoaluminate, Whey, Corn Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Flour, Ascorbic Acid, Potato Flour, Yeast, Sorbitan Monostearate, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Datem, Calcium Silicate [Anti-Caking], Calcium Sulfate, Ammonium Sulfate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sorbic Acid [Preservative], Mono- & Diglycerides,Wheat Starch, Enzyme), Diced Poblano, Jalape_C3_B1O Ranch Dressing (Soybean Oil, Cultured Buttermilk, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Jalape_C3_B1O Pepper, Egg Yolk, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% Of Apple Cider Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Natural Flavor, Spice, Buttermilk Solids, Sugar, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Xanthan Gum, Disodium Inosinate And Disodium Guanylate, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Paprika, Sodium Benzoate And Sorbic Acid [Preservatives], Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Mustard Flour, Lactic Acid, Whey, Calcium Disodium Edta [To Protect Flavor], Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Milk, Lactose), Shredded Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto {For Color}], Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Dextrose, Calcium Sulfate [Added To Prevent Caking], Natamycin [A Natural Mold Inhibitor]), Crispy Fried Onions (Onions, Vegetable Oil [Palm And/Or Canola Oil], Wheat Flour, Salt), Taco Seasoning (Spices Including Paprika, Salt, Dehydrated Vegetables [Garlic, Onion], Silicon Dioxide), Garlic Salt (Salt, Dehydrated Garlic, And Rice Concentrate [As Anti-Caking Agent])

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

