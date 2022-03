Ingredients

Cream Sauce Base (Light Cream, Water, Food Starch-Modified[Corn], Contains Less Than 2 % Of Each Of The Following:Mono- And Diglycerides, Datem, Tetrasodiumpyrophosphate, Sodium Citrate, Dextrose, Gelatin, Guar Gum,Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract,Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Onion Powder, Spice, Naturalextractive Of Turmeric And Annatto [Color], Vitamin Apalmitate, Vitamin D3), Cooked Fettuccine (Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina {Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid}]), Shrimp (Shrimp, Water, Sodium Phosphates [To Retain Moisture], Salt), Baby Spinach, Light Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Skim Milk And Cream, Whey, Salt, Stabilizer [Xanthan, Locust Bean And Guar Gums], Potassium Sorbate), Shredded Parmesan Cheese (Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Culture, Enzymes], Potato Starch [To Prevent Caking], Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking], Natamycin [A Natural Mold Inhibitor]), Mirepoix Broth Concentrate (Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Onion, Carrot, Celery], Maltodextrin, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, And Natural Flavor), Lemon Juice (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sodium Benzoate And Sodium Metabisulfite [As Preservatives], Lemon Oil), Garlic Salt (Salt, Dehydrated Garlic, And Rice Concentrate [As Anti-Caking Agent])

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More