Do you want more nutritious, flavorful juices? The Home NutriChef Slow Juicer is ready to serve. This high-power and slow-speed masticating juicer crushes and squeezes, rather than shreds, to provide a thicker and more nutritious drink. The low speed extraction technique is scientifically proven to provide your drink with more vitamins, minerals and fiber from your processed foods.

. 200W high-powered system. Masticating, kitchen slow juicer with 80rpm motor. Extracts more vitamins & minerals than standard juicers. Slow juicing & low heat preserves natural food enzymes. Spinning auger carefully crushes & squeezes foods. Low speeds reduce unwanted froth & foam buildup. Gentle extraction process lengthens juice shelf life. Scientifically tested to retain more natural fiber content. Avoids high temperatures that destroy nutritional content. Micro-mesh filter. Clog-free juice drainage design. Simple switch-button operation. Convenient juice-flow spout & cap. Easy-to-clean & dishwasher-safe parts. Side-mounted pulp/waste disposal vent. Stainless steel & rugged engineered plastic construction. Power cord length: 4 ft.. Dimension - 17.5 H x 7.5 W x 6.5 D in.. Tabletop power unit. Food feeder tube & lid. Processing chamber. Processor auger. Micro-mesh filter. Two 2.5-cup juice/pulp jug containers. Cleaning brush