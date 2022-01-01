Ingredients

Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Whole Wheat Flour, Rye Flour, Wheat Bran, Wheat Gluten, Molasses, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Salt, Butter* (Made from Milk), Soybean Oil, Cultured Wheat Flour, Honey, Dough Conditioners (Contains One or More of the Following: Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Monoglycerides, Mono- and Diglycerides, Distilled Monoglycerides, Calcium Peroxide, Calcium Iodate, Datem, Ethoxylated Mono- and Diglycerides, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid), Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Wheat Starch, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Calcium Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Soy Flour, Calcium Propionate (To Retard Spoilage). *A Trivial Source of Cholesterol

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More