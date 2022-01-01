Home Pride® Butter Top Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Home Pride® Butter Top Wheat Bread
Home Pride® Butter Top Wheat Bread
Home Pride® Butter Top Wheat Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007225001118
Product Details

You and your family will enjoy Home Pride's wholesome goodness because it is baked fresh with nutritious and quality ingredients.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6%
Niacin1.1mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Whole Wheat Flour, Rye Flour, Wheat Bran, Wheat Gluten, Molasses, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Salt, Butter* (Made from Milk), Soybean Oil, Cultured Wheat Flour, Honey, Dough Conditioners (Contains One or More of the Following: Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Monoglycerides, Mono- and Diglycerides, Distilled Monoglycerides, Calcium Peroxide, Calcium Iodate, Datem, Ethoxylated Mono- and Diglycerides, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid), Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Wheat Starch, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Calcium Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Soy Flour, Calcium Propionate (To Retard Spoilage). *A Trivial Source of Cholesterol

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
