Bring the family together and entertain large groups with ease! Great for any special event, This unit features three 1.5 quart stainless steel trays and a stainless steel base that conveniently doubles as a warming tray. The stainless steel adds the perfect touch of style, while features like adjustable heat control and stay-cool handles add complimenting functionality.

PERFECT FOR PARTIES: Great for any special event, this unit allows you to entertain large groups with ease.

3 STATIONS: With three separate, easy-to-clean 1.5-quart removable stainless steel trays, it allows you to warm multiple dishes all at once – designed to accommodate your busy lifestyle while freeing up oven space

VERSATILE LIDS: Each stainless steel tray includes a clear lid with a spoon slot, allowing for a mess-free countertop and easy serving

WARMING TRAY: The base doubles as a warming tray for additional flexibility, allowing you to serve small appetizers or used to serve a variety of dishes. The large, stay-cool handles make it easy to carry

ADJUSTABLE HEAT CONTROL DIAL: This triple buffet server has an adjustable temperature control dial up to 185 degrees, allowing you to prepare a wide range of recipes all within varying temperature requirements

SAFETY SWITCH: An integrated safety switch underneath the adjustable temperature control allows the unit to safely power on and warm only when the unit has been assembled correctly

STAINLESS STEEL CONSTRUCTION: This buffet server is constructed of durable stainless steel for fast and easy cleaning