Introducing a healthier way to cook bacon, eggs, pancakes, and sausages to delicious perfection! Easily cooks up to 6-strips of regular cut bacon in just minutes while your eggs, pancakes, hashbrowns and other foods cook on the side. Allow the unique vertical cooking method to drain away fat and grease for fast, healthy cooking.

CRISPY BACON: The removable central plate can accommodate up to six strips of regular-cut bacon at a time, making delicious, crispy bacon in just a few minutes. Can also cook thick-cut bacon

DUAL-SIDED COOKING: The dual-sided griddle allows you to cook a variety of foods such as eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and hashbrowns and the nonstick surface easily wipes clean

TIDY VERTICAL STORAGE: The black, lightweight slim folding design allows for tidy vertical storage

DRIP TRAY: The vertical cooking drains off fat for healthier cooking as the drip tray catches the unwanted grease and is removable so clean up is a breeze

COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Keep your hands safe by using the cool-touch handles to carefully open and close doors

INDICATOR LIGHTS: Power and preheat indicator lights let you know when to start cooking!

LEG SUPPORT: Built-in leg support gives the griddle extra stability while cooking

GIFT-GIVING: Perfect gift for weddings, birthdays, holidays, college living and more!