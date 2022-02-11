HomeCraft Collapsible Electric Water Kettle - White Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
HomeCraft Collapsible Electric Water Kettle - White Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
HomeCraft Collapsible Electric Water Kettle - White Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
HomeCraft Collapsible Electric Water Kettle - White Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

HomeCraft Collapsible Electric Water Kettle - White

0.6 LUPC: 0008267700244
Purchase Options

Product Details

Heat water to the perfect temperature with this HomeCraft 0.6-Liter Collapsible Kettle. Perfect for tea, hot chocolate and instant soup, this water kettle boasts a 500-watt thermostat that rapidly boils up to 0.6 liters at a time. The silicon carafe easily folds down when not in use, making it extremely portable and ideal for on the go. For added safety, the unit is equipped with boil-dry protection. Nestled neatly into the base of the unit is a cord wrap that allows for tidy storage.

  • ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Honey, Keep Warm, Tea/Coffee and Boil settings allows you to make a variety of drinks
  • BOIL-DRY PROTECTION: Boil-dry protection system automatically shuts off power once water has reached the boiling temperature or there is no more water inside, ensuring safety and energy consumption
  • COLLAPSIBLE DESIGN: Silicon carafe easily folds down when not in use, making it extremely portable and ideal for on the go
  • CORD STORAGE: Nestled neatly into the base of the unit is a cord wrap that allows for tidy storage
  • RAPID BOIL: Powerful, 500-watt kettle rapidly boils up to 0.6 liters of water in just minutes - perfect for making tea, coffee, hot chocolate, instant soups, oatmeal, baby formula, pasta & more!
  • SIMPLE TO USE: The lockable open and close lid make serving simple while the exterior has a large, ergonomic handle and an easy-to-read water level window with capacity markings. The easy-to-pour spout has a filter so you can use loose leaf tea

Model: HCCWK6WH