Heat water to the perfect temperature with this HomeCraft 0.6-Liter Collapsible Kettle. Perfect for tea, hot chocolate and instant soup, this water kettle boasts a 500-watt thermostat that rapidly boils up to 0.6 liters at a time. The silicon carafe easily folds down when not in use, making it extremely portable and ideal for on the go. For added safety, the unit is equipped with boil-dry protection. Nestled neatly into the base of the unit is a cord wrap that allows for tidy storage.

ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Honey, Keep Warm, Tea/Coffee and Boil settings allows you to make a variety of drinks

BOIL-DRY PROTECTION: Boil-dry protection system automatically shuts off power once water has reached the boiling temperature or there is no more water inside, ensuring safety and energy consumption

COLLAPSIBLE DESIGN: Silicon carafe easily folds down when not in use, making it extremely portable and ideal for on the go

CORD STORAGE: Nestled neatly into the base of the unit is a cord wrap that allows for tidy storage

RAPID BOIL: Powerful, 500-watt kettle rapidly boils up to 0.6 liters of water in just minutes - perfect for making tea, coffee, hot chocolate, instant soups, oatmeal, baby formula, pasta & more!

SIMPLE TO USE: The lockable open and close lid make serving simple while the exterior has a large, ergonomic handle and an easy-to-read water level window with capacity markings. The easy-to-pour spout has a filter so you can use loose leaf tea

Model: HCCWK6WH