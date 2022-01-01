Bring guests together in a fun and stylish way to serve hors d'oeuvres, entrées and desserts with the 8-Cup Electric Fondue Set. Make delectable cheese dips for bits of bread and fruit or try decadent chocolate dessert fondues. Creatively and communally dip fruits, pretzels, breads and more in a variety of fondue recipes. The color coded forks make it easy for guests to serve themselves. The unit features an adjustable temperature control, 8 color-coded fondue forks and support ring.

8 COLOR-CODED FORKS: Allow guests to serve themselves decadent chocolate fondue, delectable cheese dips and more with the included 8 color-coded forks. Notches in the rim hold each fork in place

8 CUP CAPACITY: Make up to 2 quarts (4 pounds) of your favorite fondue for birthdays, pool parties or any special event to share with friends and family

COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Use the cool-touch side handles for safe and easy handling while moving the removable pot

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: High quality stainless steel construction makes this a sleek and durable tabletop unit fit for any party centerpiece. Detachable parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

FONDUE PARTY: Make any get together special by dipping fruit, vegetables, breads, pretzels, chicken wings, ribs, and more into a variety of fondue sauces. Try buffalo sauce, barbecue sauce, ranch, chocolate, cheese, dipping broths and more

TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Keep fondues at the ideal temperature by adjusting the blue-lit temperature control dial

Model: HCFP8SS