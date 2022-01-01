Improve your air quality with the HomeCraft Instant Clean 3-in-1 Air Purifier! The 3-in-1 purification system has UV-A Technology that helps reduce airborne bacteria, viruses, germs and mold spores while the true HEPA filter captures 99.97 percent of dust, allergens, pet dander and plant pollens! Finally, the Carbon Activated pre filter helps get rid of common house odors from pets, smoking and cooking. Lightweight and ideal to use in medium to larger sized rooms, this purifier has three speeds (Low, Medium, High) and is ultra quiet so you can run it at night while you sleep.

3-IN-1 PURIFICATION: A breath of fresh air at home! Improve your indoor air quality with this 3-in-1 air purifier that helps capture and remove germs, molds and odors!

TRUE HEPA FILTER: HEPA filter captures 99.97 percent of dust, allergens, pet dander, mold spores and plant pollens as small as 0.3 microns

ULTRA SILENT: Three speeds (Low, Medium, High) run ultra-quiet, hitting 32dB at the low setting so it can be used as gentle white noise at night for a quiet, restful sleep

CADR RATED: The Clean Air Delivery Rate is 143 CFM – making it perfect for medium or large sized rooms

FILTER CHANGE: Light indicator lets you know when filter needs to be changed, allowing for easy maintenance

SLIM DESIGN: Slim black tower design allow it to fit in any sized room and the handle makes it easy to transport from room to room. Perfect for homes, apartments, dorm rooms or offices!

CARBON ACTIVATED PRE-FILTER: This filter helps get rid of common odors from pets, smoking and cooking

UV-A TECHNOLOGY: Patented UV-A technology works with Titanium Dioxide to help remove airborne bacteria, viruses, germs and mold spores with 5 times more lifetime comparing with traditional technology

CARB Certified