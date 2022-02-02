This HomeCraft Griddle With Warming Drawer is a sleek, stylish griddle. Cook, warm and serve foods for large groups with ease! It features a die-cast aluminum griddle that provides an even heating surface and non-stick coating makes cleaning simple. The adjustable thermostat ranges from 200-425 degrees while the warming tray keeps foods ready to serve.

ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT: Control the temperature with the adjustable thermostat dial (ranges from 200-425°F) ranges from to make a variety of grill-top foods

COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: Stay-cool handles and bezel keeps your hands safe, preventing burns

EASY-TO-CLEAN: Grease catch tray removes while the nonstick surface easily wipes clean, making clean up a breeze

FAMILY SIZED GRIDDLE: The new and improved large 10.50-inch by 8.5-inch non-stick griddle allows you to cook foods such as pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, omelets, hashbrowns, French toast, grilled cheese and more for the entire family!

WARMING DRAWER: The new and improved warming drawer under the griddle keeps foods hot and ready to serve - perfect for pancakes, breakfast meats and more

Model: HCGDWD90BK