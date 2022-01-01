Perfect when hosting large gatherings or for use in meeting rooms, lounges and cafes, this polished stainless steel coffee urn efficiently brews up to 45 cups at a time of coffee, tea, cider, hot chocolate and more. No more waiting - the double spigot, two-way dripless faucet allows for more than one cup to be filled at a time! When done brewing, the keep warm function will keep the brew hot for hours and ready for guests.

ALL PURPOSE: Perfect for serving large amounts of coffee, tea, hot cider, hot chocolate and other hot drinks!

45-CUP CAPACITY: Large capacity makes it perfect for serving hot beverages at banquets, church functions, corporate events, family gatherings or other events

DOUBLE SPIGOT FAUCET: The double spigot two-way dripless faucet allows you to fill up more than one cup at once - just lightly push down the serving handle to fill a single cup or keep the handle depressed to easily fill carafes

FAST BREWING: Quick-brewing urn efficiently brews 1 cup of coffee per minute

KEEP WARM FUNCTION: Automatically holds coffee at the perfect serving temperature for hours

REUSABLE COFFEE FILTER: Reusable and dishwasher safe, this urn never requires the hassle of buying paper filters

SAFE HANDLING: Twist-to-secure stainless steel lid, along with comfortable cool-touch handles makes this urn safe to handle and transport wherever needed

PEDESTAL BASE: Sturdy and heat resistant pedestal base keeps surfaces safe

LED INDICATOR LIGHT: Light illuminates to indicate when the brewing has finished and is ready to be served

WATER LEVEL MARKINGS: Accessible water tank includes interior water MIN and MAX level markings to easily gauge water level