HomeCraft Quick Brewing Automatic Stainless Steel Coffee Urn
45 cUPC: 0008267700098
Perfect when hosting large gatherings or for use in meeting rooms, lounges and cafes, this polished stainless steel coffee urn efficiently brews up to 45 cups at a time of coffee, tea, cider, hot chocolate and more. No more waiting - the double spigot, two-way dripless faucet allows for more than one cup to be filled at a time! When done brewing, the keep warm function will keep the brew hot for hours and ready for guests.
- ALL PURPOSE: Perfect for serving large amounts of coffee, tea, hot cider, hot chocolate and other hot drinks!
- 45-CUP CAPACITY: Large capacity makes it perfect for serving hot beverages at banquets, church functions, corporate events, family gatherings or other events
- DOUBLE SPIGOT FAUCET: The double spigot two-way dripless faucet allows you to fill up more than one cup at once - just lightly push down the serving handle to fill a single cup or keep the handle depressed to easily fill carafes
- FAST BREWING: Quick-brewing urn efficiently brews 1 cup of coffee per minute
- KEEP WARM FUNCTION: Automatically holds coffee at the perfect serving temperature for hours
- REUSABLE COFFEE FILTER: Reusable and dishwasher safe, this urn never requires the hassle of buying paper filters
- SAFE HANDLING: Twist-to-secure stainless steel lid, along with comfortable cool-touch handles makes this urn safe to handle and transport wherever needed
- PEDESTAL BASE: Sturdy and heat resistant pedestal base keeps surfaces safe
- LED INDICATOR LIGHT: Light illuminates to indicate when the brewing has finished and is ready to be served
- WATER LEVEL MARKINGS: Accessible water tank includes interior water MIN and MAX level markings to easily gauge water level