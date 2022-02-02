Cook delicious fluffy rice and steam your favorite foods for the entire family with the HomeCraft HCRC16BK 16-Cup Rice Cooker! Makes up to 16 cups (8 cups uncooked) of any type of rice – white, brown, long grain & more – and steam your favorite veggies, soups, pastas in minutes! Using the rice cooker is simple – the one-touch operation allows you to cook with just a touch and the Warm Mode will keep your food warm and ready to serve! It includes an easy to clean removable cooking pot, a rice measuring cup and spatula for easy serving!

16-CUP CAPACITY: Cooks up to 16 cups (8 cups uncooked) of perfect, fluffy rice for the entire family. Perfect for all types of rice – white, healthy brown, long grain, wild rice, & more!

ACCESSORIES: Includes an easy-to-read rice measuring cup and a serving spatula for easy serving

EASY TO CLEAN: The non-stick, removable aluminum inner pot easily wipes clean for a quick and convenient clean up

FOOD STEAMER: Rice cooker can also be used to steam your favorite foods such as vegetables, soups, pasta, stews, oatmeal, fish & more!

GLASS LID & COOL-TOUCH HANDLES: The tempered glass lid lets you monitor the cooking cycle while the cool-touch handles allows for safe handling

ONE TOUCH OPERATION: With just a touch of a button, you can cook rice and make delicious sides for the family! Simply push down to start cooking and the automatic Keep Warm function will keep your food warm and ready to serve

Model: HCRC16BK