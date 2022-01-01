Start your morning out right and perk up your day with a freshly brewed cup of coffee! Simply fill the reusable filter basket with coffee grounds, add water and turn on - and in minutes you can enjoy freshly brewed coffee! Included is a 16 oz. stainless steel travel mug, allowing you to take it on the go!

SINGLE-SERVE: Brews one serving at a time, making it ideal for on the go! Perfect for making coffee before work, at the office or for the car ride!

EASY TO USE: Simply add your coffee grounds and water, turn on and in minutes you will have freshly brewed coffee!

REUSABLE FILTER BASKET: Filter works with coffee grounds, tea bags, loose leaf tea and herbs - allowing you to brew multiple drinks!

OPTIMAL FLAVOR EXTRACTION: Shower head design allows for optimal flavor extraction​