Prepare the perfect toast or bagel every time! Designed to accommodate a variety of breads, two large toasting slots provide ample room for toasting everything from thick slices of bread to bagels. Made of durable stainless steel, this will look great in any kitchen or apartment!

EASY CLEAN UP: Slide-out crumb tray collects all bread crumbs so you don’t have a messy countertop. Tray easily removes and is easy to clean

EXTRA-WIDE SLOTS: Two large wide toasting slots allows you to cook thick slices of bread, English muffins, bagel halves, waffles and much more

LED LIGHTS: Blue LED control buttons with bagel, defrost and cancel options

PERFECTLY TOASTED: Six different browning levels allows you to choose from lightly golden to deep dark to satisfy all your toast needs

STYLISH STAINLESS STEEL: Elegant stainless steel design looks good in any kitchen, apartment, office or dorm room setting

TIDY STORAGE: Cord storage in bottom of unit for tidy storage

Model: HCTST2SS