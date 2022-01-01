The HomeCraft Under the Cabinet Hood Range Exhaust fan has modern styling that will fit in any kitchen setting. With a brushed stainless steel design, this hood range will remove unwanted cooking odors - smoke, steam, grease & more at a quiet operation. Easy push controls make using your hood range easy and the LED lighting provides visibility for cooking at all times of the day!

SPACE SAVING DESIGN: This 30-inch, elegant brushed stainless steel range hood fan has a low-profile under cabinet slim design, presenting a modern professional look – making it great for condos, apartments, homes and more

CLEANER AIR: This hood range is the best solution to quickly neutralizing unwanted cooking odors while clearing the air of toxins and viruses, providing 250CFM to remove smoke, steam, odors, grease & more

PLACEMENT & INSTALLATION: Suitable for top or front venting, this range hood can be installed underneath a cabinet or against a wall and is suitable for ducted outside air ventilation or recirculating air operation

EFFICIENT & QUIET: Efficient airflow runs at three speed power levels (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH), providing a quiet (69 dB) noise level made to be non-obtrusive

ADJUSTABLE CONTROLS: Easy push-button controls makes it easy to switch between speeds, while the long-lasting, energy-saving LED light bulbs provide evenly distributed cooktop illumination

EASY TO CLEAN: Includes two removable aluminum grease filters that trap unwanted grease effectively. Filters are dishwasher safe clean, allowing for a quick and easy clean up