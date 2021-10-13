Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Homestyle 80% Lean Beef Patties
4 ct / 19.2 ozUPC: 0001111096731
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
This Homestyle Ground Beef Patty 4-pack will help make the weeknight meal-prep a breeze! With an 80% lean point, it's a meal the whole family will love!
- Cooking Method: Grill, Pan-Fry/Skillet
- Cook to 160F
- Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (136 g)
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat27g41.54%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Cholesterol95mg31.67%
Sodium90mg3.75%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein23g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2.7mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Beef
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More