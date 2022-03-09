Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Honest Kids Organic Super Fruit Punch Juice Drink
8 ct / 6.75 fl ozUPC: 0065762211175
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
- USDA Organic
- Gluten free
- Non-GMO
- No high fructose corn syrup
- Sweetened only with fruit juice
- 100% daily value vitamin C
- 1/3 the sugar of the leading kids' juice drinks
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Vitamin C63mg70%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Apple Juice from Concentrate, Organic White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Organic Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Organic Cranberry Juice from Concentrate, Organic Natural Flavors, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More