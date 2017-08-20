Hover to Zoom
Honest Kids Organic Super Fruit Punch
59 fl ozUPC: 0065762241278
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
- Gluten free
- USDA Organic
- 1/3 the sugar of the leading kids' drink
- Organic juice from concentrate
- 100% daily value Vitamin C
- No high fructose corn syrup
- Sweetened only with fruit juice
- 45 calories per 8 fl oz serving
- Contains 30% juice
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Vitamin C63mg70%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Apple Juice from Concentrate, Organic White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Organic Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Organic Cranberry Juice from Concentrate, Organic Natural Flavors, Vegetable Juice (For Color), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
