Honest Tea Organic Ginger Oasis Herbal Tea
Product Details
For thousands of years, explorers crossed the world searching for the prized fragrant and spicy ginger root. We've made your search easier. Our Ginger Oasis is unsweetened and lets you enjoy the zing of ginger with no calories or caffeine. It's your oasis in a beverage cooler.
- 0 calories per bottle
- USDA Organic
- Caffeine free
- Brewed with real ginger
- Fair trade certified
- Gluten free
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brewed Herbal Tea (Filtered Water, Organic Ginger Root, Fair Trade Certified Tm Organic Rooibos Tea Leaves and Organic Lemon Grass), Organic and Natural Flavors, Organic Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Provides Tartness), Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More