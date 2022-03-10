Honest Tea Organic Ginger Oasis Herbal Tea Perspective: front
Honest Tea Organic Ginger Oasis Herbal Tea

16 fl ozUPC: 0065762231179
For thousands of years, explorers crossed the world searching for the prized fragrant and spicy ginger root. We've made your search easier. Our Ginger Oasis is unsweetened and lets you enjoy the zing of ginger with no calories or caffeine. It's your oasis in a beverage cooler.

  • 0 calories per bottle
  • USDA Organic
  • Caffeine free
  • Brewed with real ginger
  • Fair trade certified
  • Gluten free
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (473 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Brewed Herbal Tea (Filtered Water, Organic Ginger Root, Fair Trade Certified Tm Organic Rooibos Tea Leaves and Organic Lemon Grass), Organic and Natural Flavors, Organic Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Provides Tartness), Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
