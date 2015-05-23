Honest Tea Organic Mango White Tea
After 4,700 years, there's a new fashion in tea. Introducing white tea, grown from the same plant as green and black tea, but picked at a "youthful" stage. And we add the ultimate accessories to make it just a tad sweet: fair trade organic cane sugar, organic agave syrup, and organic mango puree.
- Just a Tad Sweet
- Naturally Flavored with Other Natural Flavors
- Fair Trade Certified Tea & Sugar
- Kosher
- 70 Calories Per Bottle
- GMO and Gluten Free
Filtered Water , Fair Trade Certified Organic Cane Sugar , Fair Trade Certified Organic White Tea Leaves , Organic Agave Syrup , Natural Flavor , Organic Mango Puree , Citric Acid .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
