After 4,700 years, there's a new fashion in tea. Introducing white tea, grown from the same plant as green and black tea, but picked at a "youthful" stage. And we add the ultimate accessories to make it just a tad sweet: fair trade organic cane sugar, organic agave syrup, and organic mango puree.

Just a Tad Sweet

Naturally Flavored with Other Natural Flavors

Fair Trade Certified Tea & Sugar

Kosher

70 Calories Per Bottle

GMO and Gluten Free