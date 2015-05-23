Honest Tea Organic Mango White Tea Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Honest Tea Organic Mango White Tea Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Honest Tea Organic Mango White Tea Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Honest Tea Organic Mango White Tea

16 fl ozUPC: 0065762261112
Purchase Options

Product Details

After 4,700 years, there's a new fashion in tea. Introducing white tea, grown from the same plant as green and black tea, but picked at a "youthful" stage. And we add the ultimate accessories to make it just a tad sweet: fair trade organic cane sugar, organic agave syrup, and organic mango puree.

  • Just a Tad Sweet
  • Naturally Flavored with Other Natural Flavors
  • Fair Trade Certified Tea & Sugar
  • Kosher
  • 70 Calories Per Bottle
  • GMO and Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water , Fair Trade Certified Organic Cane Sugar , Fair Trade Certified Organic White Tea Leaves , Organic Agave Syrup , Natural Flavor , Organic Mango Puree , Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More