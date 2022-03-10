Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Honest Tea Organic Peach Oo-La-Long Sweet Tea
16 ozUPC: 0065762251500
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Just a tad sweet
- Fair Trade certified tea
- USDA Organic
- 60 calories per bottle
- GMO and gluten free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (473 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Brewed Tea (Filtered Water, Fair Trade Certified Tm Organic Oolong Tea Leaves, Fair Trade Certified Tm Organic Black Tea Leaves), Fair Trade Certified Tm Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Peach Puree, Organic Agave Syrup, Natural and Organic Flavors, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More