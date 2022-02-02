Honey Nut Cheerios™ Gluten Free Whole Grain Oat Cereal (10 Pack) Perspective: front
Honey Nut Cheerios™ Gluten Free Whole Grain Oat Cereal (10 Pack)

Each large-size box of Honey Nut Cheerios™breakfast cereal has the irresistible taste of golden honey and natural almond flavor that your whole family will enjoy. Made with 100% whole grain oats, each serving of little O's contains .75 grams of soluble fiber, which may reduce the risk of heart disease when paired with a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Pour a bowl of this gluten-free cereal for breakfast, or pack it in a to-go container for a fun kids' snack. Either way, the honey-sweet taste of Cheerios™ makes every bowl un-bee-lievably tasty.

  • Contains one 15.4-ounce box of Honey Nut Cheerios­™ Breakfast Cereal
  • Made with 100% whole grain oats, real honey and natural almond flavor
  • Gluten-free cereal with no artificial flavors or colors
  • Fortified with 12 essential vitamins and minerals
  • Family favorite breakfast cereal morning, noon or night
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
120.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 cup (37g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate30g11%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar12g
Protein3g
Calcium130mg10%
Folic Acid45mcg
Iron3.6mg20%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Corn Starch, Honey, Brown Sugar Syrup, Salt, Tripotassium Phosphate, Canola Oil, Natural Almond Flavor. Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Preserve Freshness. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (sodium ascorbate), Iron and Zinc (mineral nutrients), A B Vitamin (niacinamide), Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (thiamin mononitrate), Vitamin A (palmitate), Vitamin B2 (riboflavin), A B Vitamin (folic acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.

Allergen Info
Contains Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.