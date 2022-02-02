Honey Nut Cheerios™ Gluten Free Whole Grain Oat Cereal (10 Pack)
Product Details
Each large-size box of Honey Nut Cheerios™breakfast cereal has the irresistible taste of golden honey and natural almond flavor that your whole family will enjoy. Made with 100% whole grain oats, each serving of little O's contains .75 grams of soluble fiber, which may reduce the risk of heart disease when paired with a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Pour a bowl of this gluten-free cereal for breakfast, or pack it in a to-go container for a fun kids' snack. Either way, the honey-sweet taste of Cheerios™ makes every bowl un-bee-lievably tasty.
- Contains one 15.4-ounce box of Honey Nut Cheerios™ Breakfast Cereal
- Made with 100% whole grain oats, real honey and natural almond flavor
- Gluten-free cereal with no artificial flavors or colors
- Fortified with 12 essential vitamins and minerals
- Family favorite breakfast cereal morning, noon or night
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Corn Starch, Honey, Brown Sugar Syrup, Salt, Tripotassium Phosphate, Canola Oil, Natural Almond Flavor. Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) Added to Preserve Freshness. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (sodium ascorbate), Iron and Zinc (mineral nutrients), A B Vitamin (niacinamide), Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (thiamin mononitrate), Vitamin A (palmitate), Vitamin B2 (riboflavin), A B Vitamin (folic acid), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.
Allergen Info
Contains Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More