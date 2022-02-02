Honey Nut Cheerios™ Gluten Free Whole Grain Oat Cereal
Product Details
Honey Nut Cheerios™ breakfast cereal has the irresistible taste of golden honey and natural almond flavor that your whole family will enjoy. Made with 100% whole grain oats, each serving of little O's contains .75 grams of soluble fiber, which may reduce the risk of heart disease when paired with a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Pour a bowl of this gluten-free cereal for breakfast, or pack it in a to-go container for a fun kids' snack. Either way, the honey-sweet taste of Cheerios™ makes every bowl un-bee-lievably tasty.
- Contains one 10.8-ounce box of Honey Nut Cheerios™ Breakfast Cereal
- Made with 100% whole grain oats, real honey and natural almond flavor
- Gluten-free cereal with no artificial flavors or colors
- Fortified with 12 essential vitamins and minerals
- Family favorite breakfast cereal morning, noon or night
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Ingredients
WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CORN STARCH, HONEY, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, SALT, TRIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL ALMOND FLAVOR. VITAMIN E (MIXED TOCOPHEROLS) ADDED TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS. VITAMINS AND MINERALS: CALCIUM CARBONATE, VITAMIN C (SODIUM ASCORBATE), IRON AND ZINC (MINERAL NUTRIENTS), A B VITAMIN (NIACINAMIDE), VITAMIN B6 (PYRIDOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE), VITAMIN B1 (THIAMIN MONONITRATE), VITAMIN A (PALMITATE), VITAMIN B2 (RIBOFLAVIN), A B VITAMIN (FOLIC ACID), VITAMIN B12, VITAMIN D3. CONTAINS ALMOND INGREDIENTS.
Allergen Info
Contains Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.