Unprepared

Ingredients

WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CORN STARCH, HONEY, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, SALT, TRIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL ALMOND FLAVOR. VITAMIN E (MIXED TOCOPHEROLS) ADDED TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS. VITAMINS AND MINERALS: CALCIUM CARBONATE, VITAMIN C (SODIUM ASCORBATE), IRON AND ZINC (MINERAL NUTRIENTS), A B VITAMIN (NIACINAMIDE), VITAMIN B6 (PYRIDOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE), VITAMIN B1 (THIAMIN MONONITRATE), VITAMIN A (PALMITATE), VITAMIN B2 (RIBOFLAVIN), A B VITAMIN (FOLIC ACID), VITAMIN B12, VITAMIN D3. CONTAINS ALMOND INGREDIENTS.

Allergen Info

Contains Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer

