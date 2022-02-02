Honey Nut Cheerios™ Gluten Free Whole Grain Oat Cereal Perspective: front
Honey Nut Cheerios™ Gluten Free Whole Grain Oat Cereal

10.8 ozUPC: 1001600012479
Honey Nut Cheerios™ breakfast cereal has the irresistible taste of golden honey and natural almond flavor that your whole family will enjoy. Made with 100% whole grain oats, each serving of little O's contains .75 grams of soluble fiber, which may reduce the risk of heart disease when paired with a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Pour a bowl of this gluten-free cereal for breakfast, or pack it in a to-go container for a fun kids' snack. Either way, the honey-sweet taste of Cheerios™ makes every bowl un-bee-lievably tasty.

  • Contains one 10.8-ounce box of Honey Nut Cheerios™ Breakfast Cereal
  • Made with 100% whole grain oats, real honey and natural almond flavor
  • Gluten-free cereal with no artificial flavors or colors
  • Fortified with 12 essential vitamins and minerals
  • Family favorite breakfast cereal morning, noon or night
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutrition Facts
96.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 cup (37g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate30g11%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar12g
Protein3g7%
Calcium130mg10%
Folic Acid45mcg
Iron3.6mg20%
Magnesium40mg8%
Niacin1.6mg10%
Phosphorus110mg8%
Potassium150mg4%
Riboflavin0.1mg10%
Thiamin0.2mg20%
Vitamin A90mcg10%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
Zinc2.2mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
WHOLE GRAIN OATS, SUGAR, CORN STARCH, HONEY, BROWN SUGAR SYRUP, SALT, TRIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL ALMOND FLAVOR. VITAMIN E (MIXED TOCOPHEROLS) ADDED TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS. VITAMINS AND MINERALS: CALCIUM CARBONATE, VITAMIN C (SODIUM ASCORBATE), IRON AND ZINC (MINERAL NUTRIENTS), A B VITAMIN (NIACINAMIDE), VITAMIN B6 (PYRIDOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE), VITAMIN B1 (THIAMIN MONONITRATE), VITAMIN A (PALMITATE), VITAMIN B2 (RIBOFLAVIN), A B VITAMIN (FOLIC ACID), VITAMIN B12, VITAMIN D3. CONTAINS ALMOND INGREDIENTS.

Allergen Info
Contains Almond and Almond Products.

