Honeybee Gardens Bombshell Truly Natural Lipstick
1 ctUPC: 0066501371188
Product Details
You need the protection only a lip balm can provide. But you want the full color coverage of a lipstick. Why compromise? Our lipstick combines lip-quenching botanicals with natural pigments to give you all the benefits of both!
Contains certified organic ingredients like sunflower seed oil which penetrates and moisturizes lips, cocoa butter which protects your lips, and sesame seed oil to heal and soften.