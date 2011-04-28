All mineral make-up is not created equal. Sure, mineral make-up is fun, easy to use, and allows you create stunning looks ranging from natural to glamorous, but what makes PowderColors different? PowderColors is a blend of pure, uncoated mineral pigments and oxidized mica, free from unnecessary fillers and preservatives. The popular department store brands contain talc and bismuth oxychloride - cheap fillers that can wreak havoc on your skin. Bismuth oxychloride is a synthetically-produced metal that can get into pores and cause irritation. PowderColors is totally vegan! It does not contain dyes, lakes, carmine, FD&C colors, fragrance, talc, bismuth oxychloride, parabens, petroleum derivatives or dimethicone. Portability. Decide what colors you want to wear for the day, twist the little pots together and all your color is in one convenient place. What could be easier? No more fumbling around your handbag for your shadow, eye liner, blush. Price. Why do all these other companies make their products so expensive?? At Honeybee Gardens, we believe natural, healthy body care and cosmetics should be affordable. We''re not rich and we want good products. Solution: make them ourselves and share the love with the world! We have something for everyone. Our shades range from ultra-mattes to shimmery and sparkly. From very neutral beige Chai to check-me-out turquoise Castaway. Versatility. These beautiful loose powders can be used as eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, and even mixed with our Clear WaterColors Nail Enamel to create custom polish colors! See Directions.