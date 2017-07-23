A high-pigmented, long wearing blush which works to improve your complexion! Not sure which shade is YOU? Try before you buy! Visit our samples page for sample sizes of this product.

With complexion perfecting Maracuja: the seeds of the Passiflora Edulis plant, also knows as Maracuja, yield a rich and emollient oil with anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. High in both linoleic acid (72%) and lycopene, it evens out skin tone and texture.

Free of petroleum-based oils, alcohol, talc, fillers, fragrances, preservatives and chemical dyes; enriched with botanicals and vitamins.